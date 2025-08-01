Orlando City acquire Tyrese Spicer from Toronto FC

"His relentless work rate and ability to stretch the field will give us a much-needed boost and add another dimension to our attack moving forward."

"We're excited to welcome Tyrese to Orlando. He's a hardworking, left-footed talent from the Trinidad & Tobago national team who brings additional depth and energy to our side," said Orlando City general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira.

In exchange for the 24-year-old, Toronto receive up to $550,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). They'll get a guaranteed $500k in GAM – $225k this year and $275k next year – plus up to an additional $50k in conditional GAM. Additionally, the Reds retain a sell-on percentage should Spicer be transferred.

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Spicer has recorded 6g/1a in 42 appearances across all competitions for Toronto.

Internationally, Spicer has provided two assists in six matches for Trinidad & Tobago.

"We would like to thank Tyrese for his time at the club over the past year and a half," said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez. "As our MLS SuperDraft pick, our intention was to continue working and growing with Tyrese; however, it was communicated that the player only wanted to continue with the club if certain contractual commitments and conditions were secured this summer.

"Unfortunately, the terms proposed were not acceptable to the club at this time; hence, we decided to find a mutually beneficial transaction for all parties involved. We wish Tyrese all the best in his future endeavours, and we will prepare to utilize the assets received in our future roster transactions."

Spicer joins an Orlando attack headlined by Designated Players Martín Ojeda, Marco Pašilić and Luis Muriel. That trio has combined for 29 goals and 22 assists this year.