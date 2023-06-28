Real Salt Lake's Justen Glad wins Goal of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad is the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 21, earning 55.4% of the fan vote for his first-time volley deep into second-half stoppage time.

RSL snatched a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United thanks to Glad’s late dramatics. It was a sequence started by a Braian Ojeda ball served into the box that Diego Luna clipped to the edge of the six-yard box where Glad leveled.

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander took second with 24.7% of the vote for his first-time blast into the upper corner to give the Timbers’ an early lead in what would be a 1-1 draw against New York City FC at Providence Park.

Rounding out the nominees was D.C. United defender Derrick Williams (5.9 percent), who pounced on a rebound to unleash a first-time howitzer in the 17th minute in the Black-and-Red's impressive 3-0 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading FC Cincinnati.