Power Rankings: Lionel Messi & Inter Miami challenge for top spot

SKC got the better of them last weekend, but a midweek win over FC Dallas and LAFC’s second straight less kept them well out in front of the rest of the pack in the West. It’s a seven-point gap between St. Louis and LAFC for the top spot in the West now. That means it’s probably a good time to remind everyone this is the first year St. Louis have played in MLS. Seems important to remember their entire season is one of the wildest things to ever happen in the history of the league. Feels like we’ve almost become desensitized to it.