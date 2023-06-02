LA Galaxy's Memo Rodríguez wins Goal of the Matchday

In a battle of long-range stunners, Memo Rodriguez 's right-footed blast won top honors as the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 16.

The LA Galaxy midfielder took home 42.6% of the fan vote to claim the prize thanks to some sleek skills on the ball punctuated by a spectacular shot from distance that sparked a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Real Salt Lake.

Third place (19.8%) went to Luciano Acosta for his curling, first-time effort into the top right corner that paved the way for Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati to earn a 3-1 victory at New York City FC.

RSL's Pablo Ruiz rounds out the voting (8.1%) with a spectacular free kick that came just five minutes before Rodriguez's master strike.