Austin FC's Jon Gallagher wins Goal of the Matchday

Rumor has it the crossbar at America First Field is still ringing.
That’s the byproduct of the latest AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday, which belongs to Austin FC fullback Jon Gallagher (39.7% of the vote). His left-footed blast got going the Verde & Black’s 2-1 win at Real Salt Lake, an important bounceback result on Matchday 3.
Second place went to Nashville SC’s Taylor Washington (31.2% of the vote) after his karate-kick volley sealed a 2-0 win over visiting CF Montréal.
Those two nominees left small spoils for D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (third place; 15.9% of the vote) and San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza (fourth place; 13.2% of the vote). Durkin’s chop-and-finish salvaged a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC, while Espinoza’s powerful strike earned a 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids.
Check out all the nominees below.