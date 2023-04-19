LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday

Not in Matchday 8 of the 2023 season.

When a bicycle kick is up for selection, it’s usually the runaway AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday winner.

LA Galaxy winger Tyler Boyd (60.1%) has topped the latest round of voting by a significant margin, ensuring his first-ever MLS goal has an award attached to it. Boyd’s blistering right-footed effort occurred in a 3-2 El Trafico loss to crosstown rival LAFC, rocketing in from 36.1 yards out to beat goalkeeper John McCarthy.

The outcome leaves Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (34.1%) in second place for a stunning bicycle kick that will likely be in AT&T 5G Goal of the Year contention this fall. Asprilla, who has a penchant for audacious goals, kick-started a 4-1 comeback victory over rival Seattle Sounders FC in a thrilling Cascadia Cup clash.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela (4.9%) took third place for a trademark far-post curler with his left foot, the beginnings of an MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire showing in last weekend’s El Trafico.

Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea (0.9%) brought up the rear for a fabulous sequence in a 2-2 draw vs. Atlanta United. The Canadian international mazed past several defenders before launching home a right-footed blast.