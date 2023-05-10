Portland Timbers' Claudio Bravo wins Goal of the Matchday

Bangers only for Portland Timbers fullback Claudio Bravio.
The 26-year-old defender has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Matchday 11 with 48.9% of the vote thanks to his grass-cutting blast from outside the box, which gave the Timbers a brief second-half lead in an eventual 2-2 draw against visiting Austin FC. The 71st-minute strike marked the first MLS goal in 57 games across three seasons with the Timbers for Bravo, who joined the league in 2019 from the Argentine Primera División's CA Banfield.
Lucho Acosta narrowly missed out on the top prize with 34.2% of the vote for his Olimpico in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 home win over D.C. United. The Argentine No. 10 has helped guide Cincy to second place in the early Supporters' Shield standings.
Third place belongs (12.5%) to Josef Martínez, whose cheeky toe-poke secured a cathartic brace against his former club as Inter Miami CF dispatched Atlanta United in a 2-1 away victory. Jonathan Lewis brings up the rear (4.4%) for a similar dinked finish in a 3-1 road win for the Colorado Rapids over LA Galaxy.