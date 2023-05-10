Portland Timbers' Claudio Bravo wins Goal of the Matchday

The 26-year-old defender has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Matchday 11 with 48.9% of the vote thanks to his grass-cutting blast from outside the box, which gave the Timbers a brief second-half lead in an eventual 2-2 draw against visiting Austin FC. The 71st-minute strike marked the first MLS goal in 57 games across three seasons with the Timbers for Bravo, who joined the league in 2019 from the Argentine Primera División's CA Banfield.