Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski wins Goal of the Matchday

The latest AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award belongs to Charlotte FC ’s Karol Swiderski .

Charlotte's striker topped the Matchday 9 pack, earning 35.4% of the vote for the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. In a connection between Polish internationals and Designated Players, Swiderki one-timed home a low, driven cross from winger Kamil Józwiak.

Second place belonged to FC Cincinnati forward Sergio Santos (33.3%), who got to the end of an Álvaro Barreal cross with a diving header to open the score in Cincy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.