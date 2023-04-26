Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The latest AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award belongs to Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski.

Charlotte's striker topped the Matchday 9 pack, earning 35.4% of the vote for the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. In a connection between Polish internationals and Designated Players, Swiderki one-timed home a low, driven cross from winger Kamil Józwiak.

Second place belonged to FC Cincinnati forward Sergio Santos (33.3%), who got to the end of an Álvaro Barreal cross with a diving header to open the score in Cincy's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.

Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne (16%) placed third, leaving Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino (15.2%) in fourth place. Both wingers brilliantly placed far-post curlers, with Insigne’s consolation goal arriving in a 4-2 loss at the Philadelphia Union and Savarino’s banger proving key in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Check out all of the nominees below.

