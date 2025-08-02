Denis Bouanga builds on Leagues Cup legacy in LAFC PK triumph

“But tonight, the way we played, we were not losing.”

“I don’t think it’s possible to put your foot on the gas for every minute of every game, it’s not possible,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said postgame.

Despite playing down a man for nearly an hour, the Black & Gold held firm against the red-hot, LIGA MX-leading Pachuca, and won on penalties, securing two points and surviving into the final matchday of Leagues Cup Phase One.

The goal also ensured that Bouanga has now scored in every competition he’s played in this season. The 30-year-old now has 19 goals for his club in 2025, bagging goals in MLS, Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup , and the FIFA Club World Cup , in addition to finding the net for Gabon in both FIFA World Cup Qualifying and Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying.

In addition to scoring the goal that gave LAFC early life against Pachuca, he converted the first penalty in the shootout, setting the tone and erasing the memory of his crucial missed penalty against Mazatlán on Tuesday.

With the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute, Bouanga extended his record as Leagues Cup’s all-time leading scorer. His signature side-footed, first-time finish marked his first strike of this year’s edition, adding on to the six goals each he scored in both 2023 and 2024.

Hasal holds firm

The absence of Hugo Lloris from LAFC’s Phase One matches presented an opportunity to the team’s two young backups. David Ochoa started against Mazatlán during the week, and Thomas Hasal went 90 minutes in Friday’s win over Pachuca.

Hasal was key in the shootout win, making important saves against Chofis López and Alan Bautista as LAFC emerged as 4-2 victors. The Saskatchewan native, who has just two MLS appearances since leaving Vancouver in 2023, made three saves during regulation and guessed correctly twice in the shootout to hand his team the win.

“Every game is a different situation,” Cherundolo said. “We have three wonderful goalkeepers, two young keepers trying to prove themselves, and they both have different qualities, different areas for improvement.”