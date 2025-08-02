Denis Bouanga builds on Leagues Cup legacy in LAFC PK triumph

Don't count Denis Bouanga and LAFC out of Leagues Cup 2025 just yet.
Despite playing down a man for nearly an hour, the Black & Gold held firm against the red-hot, LIGA MX-leading Pachuca, and won on penalties, securing two points and surviving into the final matchday of Leagues Cup Phase One.
“I don’t think it’s possible to put your foot on the gas for every minute of every game, it’s not possible,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said postgame.
“But tonight, the way we played, we were not losing.”
Bouanga extends his record
With the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute, Bouanga extended his record as Leagues Cup’s all-time leading scorer. His signature side-footed, first-time finish marked his first strike of this year’s edition, adding on to the six goals each he scored in both 2023 and 2024.
In addition to scoring the goal that gave LAFC early life against Pachuca, he converted the first penalty in the shootout, setting the tone and erasing the memory of his crucial missed penalty against Mazatlán on Tuesday.
The goal also ensured that Bouanga has now scored in every competition he’s played in this season. The 30-year-old now has 19 goals for his club in 2025, bagging goals in MLS, Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to finding the net for Gabon in both FIFA World Cup Qualifying and Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying.
Hasal holds firm
The absence of Hugo Lloris from LAFC’s Phase One matches presented an opportunity to the team’s two young backups. David Ochoa started against Mazatlán during the week, and Thomas Hasal went 90 minutes in Friday’s win over Pachuca.
Hasal was key in the shootout win, making important saves against Chofis López and Alan Bautista as LAFC emerged as 4-2 victors. The Saskatchewan native, who has just two MLS appearances since leaving Vancouver in 2023, made three saves during regulation and guessed correctly twice in the shootout to hand his team the win.
“Every game is a different situation,” Cherundolo said. “We have three wonderful goalkeepers, two young keepers trying to prove themselves, and they both have different qualities, different areas for improvement.”
“Tonight, Thomas played well. The other night, David played well. And I’m really glad that we have this tournament, and it’s an opportunity for a lot of players to show what they can do.”
Must win
While technically still alive, LAFC are truly on the brink and need some help to advance to the quarterfinals. Sitting on three points, they’ll certainly need to win their third and final match against Tigres on Tuesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+), but must also hope that a plethora of MLS teams fail to win in their last two games.
LAFC currently sit 10th among MLS clubs, but have played one more than eight of the nine teams above them.
“There was still something to play for,” Cherundolo said. “The players could sense that the opponent was vulnerable. And sometimes, when you are wounded or missing a player, you do a little more.
"And I think you saw that effort tonight, and thankfully the players were rewarded for it.”