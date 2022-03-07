Here's to the 4-4-2,  Quakes' comeback defies logic, lots to like about the Galaxy & everything else from Week 2

Thirty-two minutes into this game Montreal took a 1-0 lead off a build-up that was so pretty, with off-ball movement that was so precise, and that was such a masterclass in how to attack a 4-4-2, that I clipped it, tweeted it, and basically already had it set for this blurb. I'm dropping it here because it's worth watching:

1) If you pull a 442 from touchline to touchline gaps eventually show. Excellent conducting from Wanyama 2) Kone is wise beyond his years slipping into the gap to receive that pass 3) Such an unselfish run from Kei to drag the CB out pic.twitter.com/3Sa3Hu2OUB

The Union know that too, though, and thanks to that Montreal goal they’ve got a little extra film to study this week.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Philly’s no longer susceptible to sequences like that Impact goal linked above. I still think that a well-drilled possession team can pull most 4-4-2s apart – the ball has no lungs, after all.

With that approach comes clarity. The Union know how they want to play, and the most important thing for this group is coming out with the energy to impose that upon their opponents. It’s weird that it took them three halves of play to find the gas, but they did eventually find it, and in the process reminded me (and everyone else) why I (and everyone but the spreadsheet maximalists) picked them as a top-tier contender for 2022. This was a really, really good win against what I still think is a really, really good CF Montreal side.

There is not much in the underlying data that loves this team right now, which is in keeping with what the numbers saw last year. Through two games they are mostly mid-table in all the relevant attacking metrics, and where they’re not mid-table, they’re down in the bottom third of the league. To be fair that’s kind of by design – Philly care more about dominating field position than they do about dominating possession, so every incomplete pass in the attacking third doubles as a chance to win a valuable 50/50. Just look at Bedoya’s goal again if you want to see it play out on the field.

“Credit to our guys for sticking to things. I thought there was probably a 15-minute period there in the second half where we really looked like us, which made me happy. Obviously we got two goals during that period, then from there seemed to have good control of the game and in typical MLS fashion some chaos ensued,” head coach Jim Curtin said afterward. Later in the press conference he called it “a very gutsy, Philadelphia Union type of win.”

This is not the only Union way. But it is very much a Union way, and one that they've put to good use over the past three seasons.

And just like that, it felt like the Union were the Union again. After three fairly uninspiring halves to start the season, they went on the road, endured a bit against a very good team, waited 'em out, wore 'em down, and scrapped out a win .

But then something happened: The Union woke up. It didn't happen immediately - in fact it took a bit of good fortune with a second Impact goal being VAR'd off early in the second half to fully roust Philly from their offseason slumber -- but in the 53rd minute, Alejandro Bedoya dug the ball out of a scrum in the box and curled it inside the far post. Three minutes later, Daniel Gazdag made it 2-1 after splitting a couple of Montreal defenders to one-time home a tidy little cross from Julian Carranza .

That “cut the field in half” bit is how they avoid getting pulled apart like the Union did on the goal above. The other aspect of this formation is that the defensive set-up immediately becomes an attacking set-up when the ball is turned over, because by keeping two forwards high, there are always multiple vertical outlets when the midfield wins the ball.

The principles are simple: play a high line; have the forwards cut the field in half and keep the opponents pinned to one side; win the ball; go vertical.

Since the arrival of Jesse Marsch in 2015, RBNY coaches have sporadically been trying to implement their own version of the 4-4-2, which is the foundational formation for Energy Drink Soccer and has been for the better part of a decade now.

Toronto just were never ready for this in what became a cake-walk of a 4-1 win for the Red Bulls. The mobility of Frankie Amaya and Dru Yearwood in central midfield just completely shrunk the space TFC wanted to work in, and with two forwards always stationed between the lines, Toronto’s midfield and defense was always scrambling to contain instead of immediately getting pressure of their own to the ball. Michael Bradley was never a great scrambler, and now he just can’t do it at all.

That puts way more pressure on the Reds’ backline than they can currently handle, and it’s not just this weekend – the one goal they gave up in Week 1 at Dallas came from a similar sequence. It’s just Week 2, but I think we’re already to the point where if Bradley’s going to be the d-mid he’s got to be protected by ball-winning maniacs at the 8s, and neither Jonathan Osorio nor Alejandro Pozuelo are that. The pieces in Toronto don’t really fit.

Back to the Red Bulls: When these vertical opportunities present themselves, the job of the weak-side midfielder is to trail the play and get himself to the top of the box for one-time finishes. Lewis Morgan scored on two of them, and Gerhard Struber was pleased.

“He always comes underneath,” Struber said in the postgame. “He was always ready and [forward Patryk Klimala] has also today always a good eye on him, and also he played him clean passes in areas that Lewis can handle this with his shooting ability in a very successful way. This makes in the end the big difference today. I will say that [forward] Tom Barlow works extremely hard today and he made the job for the center backs from Toronto very difficult.”

That’s it, man, that’s the blueprint: Win the ball, the forwards raise hell with their movement, and a trailing runner sneaks in to score from the top of the box. Salzburg and Leipzig have done this a bajillion times over the years.

RBNY have not, though. Neither Marsch, nor Chris Armas, nor Bradley Carnell, nor Struber last season have been able to get the formation to work in MLS.

One game doesn’t change that, even if it was a very strong data point. Still, Struber is confident that the 2022 version of his side have more flexibility within and mastery of their different shapes than the group he had in 2021.

“Yes, I think we are a step further from the last season and we can handle different systems and this is necessary. I think that we play in more systems and it's from the one side that I have always the right players in the right spot and on the other side it's important especially that we have more impact in the opponent system with our flexibility with our variability,” he explained. “This is a big step from what we did last time but also I think we have to be always clear with our behavior and the behavior in the system makes the difference.

“This is for me the answer but I think the system today helped us and was a good tool to bring Toronto in difficult moments”

I won’t argue with any of that. Toronto and San Jose (who RBNY beat 3-1 last weekend) are not good teams right now, but even so, I don’t think last year’s version of the Red Bulls walks out of these two games with six points and a +5 goal differential.