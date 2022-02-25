Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 5, FC Motagua 0

Seattle Sounders FC rolled to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals in dominant fashion at Lumen Field on Thursday night, taking an emphatic 5-0 victory in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series with Honduran side FC Motagua that saw the Rave Green strike for four of their five goals in the second half.
With the result, Seattle booked a matchup with Liga MX side Club Leon in the CCL quarterfinals, where they'll continue their push to become the first MLS club to win the modern incarnation of the continental tournament.
With the series locked in a scoreless deadlock following Leg 1 in Tegucigalpa, Seattle found a breakthrough opener shortly after the half-hour mark through Nicolas Lodeiro. The Uruguayan playmaker pounced on his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked and bounced a first-time volley past Motagua goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier and into the net.
Cristian Roldan then kicked off a second-half onslaught shortly after the restart, sneaking behind the Motagua backline entirely unmarked and cashing home the finish off a Lodeiro free kick, putting the Rave Green in the driver's seat in the 47th minute.
Seattle would pour it on from there, as Jordan Morris, Kelyn Rowe and Leo Chu each struck for goals that sealed the lopsided result.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After a nervy first leg that saw them struggle to generate chances in Honduras, the Sounders looked very much like the team many expected during preseason, putting on a clinic throughout the dominant second half. The road will only get tougher from here in CCL, but if this performance was indicative of the type of level that Seattle can reach on a regular basis, they should feel plenty good about their chances of making a real run in this competition.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It’s been a long road back for Jordan Morris, who suffered the second torn ACL of his career last season during a loan stint with Swansea City. The emotion on the 27-year-old’s face was palpable following his second-half goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: This match was Cristian Roldan at his finest, as the do-everything midfielder racked up a goal and two assists while also handling all his customary dirty work on the defensive side of the ball.
Next Up
- SEA: Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Nashville SC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season
- MOT: Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Platense | 5 pm ET | Liga Nacional