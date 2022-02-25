Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 5, FC Motagua 0

Seattle Sounders FC rolled to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals in dominant fashion at Lumen Field on Thursday night, taking an emphatic 5-0 victory in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series with Honduran side FC Motagua that saw the Rave Green strike for four of their five goals in the second half.

With the result, Seattle booked a matchup with Liga MX side Club Leon in the CCL quarterfinals, where they'll continue their push to become the first MLS club to win the modern incarnation of the continental tournament.

With the series locked in a scoreless deadlock following Leg 1 in Tegucigalpa, Seattle found a breakthrough opener shortly after the half-hour mark through Nicolas Lodeiro. The Uruguayan playmaker pounced on his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked and bounced a first-time volley past Motagua goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier and into the net.

Cristian Roldan then kicked off a second-half onslaught shortly after the restart, sneaking behind the Motagua backline entirely unmarked and cashing home the finish off a Lodeiro free kick, putting the Rave Green in the driver's seat in the 47th minute.