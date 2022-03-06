San Jose Earthquakes' Francisco Calvo shines in resilient comeback against Columbus Crew

Almeyda was forced to make changes after Monteiro’s dismissal, including asking his players to mark man-to-man after going down 3-1. The move paid off and the coach praised the way his players responded to the situation.

“We got our reward for the effort. With 10 players, we had two or three chances based off our build-up play,” he said. “I'm really happy for the players and fans who came out today, and for us as well because we dedicate a lot of time studying the opponent and the club as well."