Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

Bruce Arena became the all-time leader among MLS coaches for regular-season wins Saturday, picking up career victory No. 241 when the New England Revolution defeated FC Dallas , 1-0 , at Gillette Stadium.

Arena entered the Week 2 match tied with the late Sigi Schmid on the all-time list. It’s the latest milestone for Arena, who has 276 combined regular season and postseason wins, more than any other coach. He’s also the winningest coach in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (35 wins) and the US men’s national team.