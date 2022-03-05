Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Bruce Arena became the all-time leader among MLS coaches for regular-season wins Saturday, picking up career victory No. 241 when the New England Revolution defeated FC Dallas, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium.

Arena entered the Week 2 match tied with the late Sigi Schmid on the all-time list. It’s the latest milestone for Arena, who has 276 combined regular season and postseason wins, more than any other coach. He’s also the winningest coach in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (35 wins) and the US men’s national team.

Arena won his MLS-record fourth Supporters’ Shield title last season with New England, plus has won five MLS Cups. The 70-year-old's other league coaching stops are D.C. United, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

REGULAR_SEASON_WINS
Top 10: MLS coaches regular-season wins
Coach
Wins
1. Bruce Arena
241
2. Sigi Schmid
240
3. Bob Bradley
182
4. Peter Vermes
172
5. Dominic Kinnear
170
6. Frank Yallop
130
7. Oscar Pareja
127
8. Jason Kreis
121
9. Ben Olsen
113
10. Steve Nicol
112

