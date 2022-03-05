Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

Bruce Arena became the all-time leader among MLS coaches for regular-season wins Saturday, picking up career victory No. 241 when the New England Revolution defeated FC Dallas, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium.
Arena entered the Week 2 match tied with the late Sigi Schmid on the all-time list. It’s the latest milestone for Arena, who has 276 combined regular season and postseason wins, more than any other coach. He’s also the winningest coach in the history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (35 wins) and the US men’s national team.
Arena won his MLS-record fourth Supporters’ Shield title last season with New England, plus has won five MLS Cups. The 70-year-old's other league coaching stops are D.C. United, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.
|
Coach
|
Wins
|
1. Bruce Arena
|
241
|
2. Sigi Schmid
|
240
|
3. Bob Bradley
|
182
|
4. Peter Vermes
|
172
|
5. Dominic Kinnear
|
170
|
6. Frank Yallop
|
130
|
7. Oscar Pareja
|
127
|
8. Jason Kreis
|
121
|
9. Ben Olsen
|
113
|
10. Steve Nicol
|
112