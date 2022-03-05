Recap: New England Revolution 1, FC Dallas 0

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Carles Gil’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time lifted the New England Revolution to a 1-0 win over FC Dallas Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The win in the Revs' home opener was a record-breaker for head coach Bruce Arena, who set an MLS mark with his 241st career regular-season victory.

Gil clinically finished from the penalty spot past diving FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes into the side netting. Following Video Review, it was determined that Paxton Pomykal tripped Gil as the midfield duo chased a loose ball inside the box.

Goals

  • 45’+2’ — NE — Carles Gil (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It was a professional performance from the Revs, who open their home slate with a fairly comfortable 1-0 win. There were chances to extend the advantage and a late opportunity for FC Dallas to level, but for the most part New England were clearly the better team. It was also yet another milestone for MLS coaching goat Bruce Arena, who set the league’s mark for all-time regular-season wins. It all sets up nicely for the Revs ahead of a Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Pumas UNAM on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium (8 pm ET).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gil secured all three points with this clinical finish from the spot.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Gil takes the honors, not just for the lone strike, but also for completing 82.8% of his passes, 55.6% of his duels and for the reveal in his post-goal celebration.

Next Up

  • NE: Saturday, March 12 vs. Real Salt Lake | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
  • DAL: Saturday, March 12 vs. Nashville SC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, on DAZN in Canada)
New England Revolution FC Dallas

