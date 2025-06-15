Anders Dreyer stamps MVP case with outstanding individual performance 

Anders Dreyer has been the answer for San Diego FC more times than not this season.
High-impact player
The Danish attacker has been invaluable for the expansion side in their debut MLS campaign, taking on the starring role during fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano’s absences. Now, the 27-year-old put another feather in his cap in SDFC's 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.
Down 1-0 early, Dreyer caught Wessel Speel off his line and calmly took aim over the frantically retreating 'keeper, scoring an absolutely audacious goal from just inside the halfway line, officially measured at 53.52 yards, which will surely be a contender for AT&T Goal of the Year come season's end.
That was just the beginning of Dreyer's spectacular night. The in-form Dane completed a brace with a 66th-minute penalty, before setting up San Diego native Milan Iloski for his first of two second-half goals with a lovely inswinging cross.
“Anders and I have a great connection on the pitch,” Iloski said, reflecting on Dreyer’s passing touch. “I know my run, we’ve talked about that peeling run, and someone with his quality makes my job as a goal scorer so much easier.”
MVP-caliber campaign
Dreyer is a favorite to suit up in next month’s MLS All-Star game thanks to ambitious efforts like this one, but it’s been more than spectacular goals.
He has displayed important leadership through the club’s odds-defying inaugural season, and his 17 goal contributions (8g/9a) on the season now lead all of MLS, one ahead of reigning Landon Donovan MVP Lionel Messi (10g/6a), making him a legitimate MVP candidate.
Tonight’s display made Dreyer the first player to tally eight goals and eight assists for an expansion club since Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi accomplished the task for LAFC in 2018.
It’s good company to keep.
San Diego will head to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) on the other side of the break with a spot at the top of the Western Conference on the line.