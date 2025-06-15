Anders Dreyer stamps MVP case with outstanding individual performance 

Anders Dreyer has been the answer for San Diego FC more times than not this season.

High-impact player

The Danish attacker has been invaluable for the expansion side in their debut MLS campaign, taking on the starring role during fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano’s absences. Now, the 27-year-old put another feather in his cap in SDFC's 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Down 1-0 early, Dreyer caught Wessel Speel off his line and calmly took aim over the frantically retreating 'keeper, scoring an absolutely audacious goal from just inside the halfway line, officially measured at 53.52 yards, which will surely be a contender for AT&T Goal of the Year come season's end.

That was just the beginning of Dreyer's spectacular night. The in-form Dane completed a brace with a 66th-minute penalty, before setting up San Diego native Milan Iloski for his first of two second-half goals with a lovely inswinging cross.