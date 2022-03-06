Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

With the score still tied at 0-0, the match was interrupted in the 43rd minute due to lightning in the area, delaying the contest for over two hours before the sides re-took the field and played out the final two minutes of the first half.

Following an abbreviated five-minute halftime intermission, RSL struck virtually immediately following the second-half restart. It was Wood who found the opener, cashing home his own rebound past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei after a feed from Maikel Chang left him with a clean look from close range.