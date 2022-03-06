Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Real Salt Lake topped Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 on a snowy Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium, courtesy of a second-half game-winner from Bobby Wood in a match that featured a lengthy weather delay.

With the score still tied at 0-0, the match was interrupted in the 43rd minute due to lightning in the area, delaying the contest for over two hours before the sides re-took the field and played out the final two minutes of the first half.

Following an abbreviated five-minute halftime intermission, RSL struck virtually immediately following the second-half restart. It was Wood who found the opener, cashing home his own rebound past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei after a feed from Maikel Chang left him with a clean look from close range.

That turned out to be the only goal of the match, as Seattle had a couple of good looks at an equalizer from Fredy Montero and Reed Baker-Whiting that were each denied by RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Goals

  • 46' - RSL - Bobby Wood | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The weather conditions and first-half delay made for tough sledding for both teams, so it was a job well done by the hosts to find the goal they needed to secure all three points. RSL continued a dominant stretch against Seattle on their home turf, extending their unbeaten streak against the Sounders at Rio Tinto to 12 matches dating back to 2013. Seattle were dealt some difficult circumstances between the delay and fielding a rotated lineup as they juggle Concacaf Champions League obligations. But two straight defeats to start their league campaign is still not how the Rave Green expected to start 2022.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It's Wood's game-winner, which delivered RSL the only goal of an all-around bizarre match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Maikel Chang was RSL's most consistently dangerous player throughout the night, and he provided the feed that led to the decisive goal.

Next Up

  • RSL: Saturday, March 12 at New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • SEA: Tuesday, March 8 vs. Club León | 10 pm ET (TUDN, FS2, OneSoccer) | Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals
Seattle Sounders FC Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders match enters weather delay
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Albert Rusnak returns to RSL stomping grounds with Seattle Sounders
More News
More News
"It's time to go home": NYCFC look to regroup after tough regular season start

"It's time to go home": NYCFC look to regroup after tough regular season start
San Jose Earthquakes' Francisco Calvo shines in resilient comeback against Columbus Crew

San Jose Earthquakes' Francisco Calvo shines in resilient comeback against Columbus Crew
Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story

Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story
Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0
Recap: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Recap: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1
Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. SEA | March 5, 2022
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. SEA | March 5, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 05, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 05, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy | March 05, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy | March 05, 2022
Efraín Álvarez GOLAZO silences 75k fans at Charlotte FC!
0:56

Efraín Álvarez GOLAZO silences 75k fans at Charlotte FC!
More Video