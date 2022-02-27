Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3

The New York Red Bulls scored a pair of second-half goals as Gerhard Struber's squad beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at PayPal Park to open their 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday afternoon.
San Jose equalized in the 69th minute when Javier López headed home off a set piece, though it didn't stand for very long as the Red Bulls reinstated their lead just three minutes later thanks to a solo effort from Omir Fernandez – a goal Earthquakes' 'keeper JT Marcinkowski will certainly want to have back. Tom Barlow then made it 3-1 in added time to put the game out of reach.
Both the Red Bulls and the Earthquakes exchanged chances in the first half, but it was the visitors breaking the deadlock right before halftime. Polish striker Patryk Klimala tapped home a Lewis Morgan cutback to put the Red Bulls ahead heading into the break.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A big three points for the Red Bulls on the road, who picked up where they left off last season when they lost only one of their last 12 regular-season matches in 2021 (W7 D4) en route to qualifying for their 12th straight postseason. If Gerhard Struber gets the reinforcements he's been calling for, the Red Bulls could be a dark-horse team to watch for in 2022. On the other hand, Earthquakes' head coach Matias Almeyda will be left frustrated after his team dominated possession for the majority of the match but ultimately came up short.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: San Jose had plenty of momentum after their second-half equalizer, but Omir Fernandez sucked the life out of the home side with his response for the Red Bulls just three minutes later.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Patryk Klimala. For a team that likes to play without the ball, having a guy like Klimala who is capable of finishing at any time will prove to be very valuable for the Red Bulls in 2022 – as it was today.
Up Next
- SJ: Saturday, March 5 vs. Columbus Crew | 5:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | 2022 Regular Season
- RBNY: Saturday, March 5 vs. Toronto FC | 2:00 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+; TSN in Canada) | 2022 Regular Season