Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3

San Jose equalized in the 69th minute when Javier López headed home off a set piece, though it didn't stand for very long as the Red Bulls reinstated their lead just three minutes later thanks to a solo effort from Omir Fernandez – a goal Earthquakes' 'keeper JT Marcinkowski will certainly want to have back. Tom Barlow then made it 3-1 in added time to put the game out of reach.