Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

Down by one in the first half, the Philadelphia Union roared back with goals from Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag to take a 2-1 win over CF Montréal Saturday afternoon at Stade Olympique.

Montréal found the opening goal in the 32nd minute when Lassi Lappalainen's shot from atop the box deflected off Nathan Harriel's foot and fooled Andre Blake, who watched the ball float up and in.

The hosts thought they had a second goal when Djordje Milahilovic dispossessed Julian Carranza in the center circle and pierced Philly's defense in a solo effort to score. However, referee Drew Fisher ruled out the goal after Video Review.

The Union then took advantage with two goals in a three-minute span. Bedoya intercepted Rudy Camacho's clearance attempt inside the box and found the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Gazdag found the go-ahead brace after receiving a low cross from Carranza and beating Sebastian Breza for the 2-1 lead.

Philadelphia were reduced to 10 men after Carranza drew a second yellow in the 71st minute. However, Montréal couldn't find an equalizer of their own.

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Down by one goal in the second half, the Union had an opportunity to get back into the game and ran with it. Two of Philadelphia’s midfield leaders, Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag, rallied after Djordje Mihailovic’s disallowed goal to notch their first win of the season in comeback fashion.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Three minutes after the Union’s equalizer, Daniel Gazdag found the go-ahead goal to grab all three points.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Alejandro Bedoya took advantage of Montréal’s defensive misfortune and led his team to their first win of the season.

Goals

  • 32' – MTL – Lassi Lappalainen | WATCH
  • 53' – PHI – Alejandro Bedoya | WATCH
  • 56' – PHI – Daniel Gazdag | WATCH

Next Up

  • MTL: Wednesday, March 9 at Cruz Azul | 10 pm ET (FS2, TUDN in US; OneSoccer in Canada) | Concacaf Champions League
  • PHI: Saturday, March 12 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on EPSN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
CF Montréal Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 2 Positional Rankings
Power Rankings: Atlanta, LAFC & Nashville soar after MLS is Back weekend
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2

Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2
Hat-trick hero! Lewis Morgan already proving worth for New York Red Bulls

Hat-trick hero! Lewis Morgan already proving worth for New York Red Bulls
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston Dynamo FC 0
Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4

Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4
Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record

Bruce Arena sets MLS coaching wins record
Recap: New England Revolution 1, FC Dallas 0

Recap: New England Revolution 1, FC Dallas 0
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: C.J. Sapong, Nashville SC - 5th minute
0:44

GOAL: C.J. Sapong, Nashville SC - 5th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union | March 05, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union | March 05, 2022
PENALTY FOUL: Milos Degenek, Columbus Crew - 5th minute
0:51

PENALTY FOUL: Milos Degenek, Columbus Crew - 5th minute
PK GOAL: Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes - 9th minute
0:52

PK GOAL: Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes - 9th minute
More Video