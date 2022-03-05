Recap: CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia Union 2

Down by one in the first half, the Philadelphia Union roared back with goals from Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag to take a 2-1 win over CF Montréal Saturday afternoon at Stade Olympique.
Montréal found the opening goal in the 32nd minute when Lassi Lappalainen's shot from atop the box deflected off Nathan Harriel's foot and fooled Andre Blake, who watched the ball float up and in.
The hosts thought they had a second goal when Djordje Milahilovic dispossessed Julian Carranza in the center circle and pierced Philly's defense in a solo effort to score. However, referee Drew Fisher ruled out the goal after Video Review.
The Union then took advantage with two goals in a three-minute span. Bedoya intercepted Rudy Camacho's clearance attempt inside the box and found the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Gazdag found the go-ahead brace after receiving a low cross from Carranza and beating Sebastian Breza for the 2-1 lead.
Philadelphia were reduced to 10 men after Carranza drew a second yellow in the 71st minute. However, Montréal couldn't find an equalizer of their own.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Down by one goal in the second half, the Union had an opportunity to get back into the game and ran with it. Two of Philadelphia’s midfield leaders, Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag, rallied after Djordje Mihailovic’s disallowed goal to notch their first win of the season in comeback fashion.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Three minutes after the Union’s equalizer, Daniel Gazdag found the go-ahead goal to grab all three points.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Alejandro Bedoya took advantage of Montréal’s defensive misfortune and led his team to their first win of the season.
Goals
Next Up
- MTL: Wednesday, March 9 at Cruz Azul | 10 pm ET (FS2, TUDN in US; OneSoccer in Canada) | Concacaf Champions League
- PHI: Saturday, March 12 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on EPSN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)