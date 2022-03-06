Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Atlanta United 0

A first-half header from Diego Rubio turned out to be a winning goal for the Colorado Rapids , who won their chilly home opener 3-0 over Atlanta United at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

Shortly after a quickly-moving first half-hour, the home side opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Michael Barrios sent in a brilliant cross from deep down the right-wing to find Rubio in the six-yard box, who headed in off of Brad Guzan's extended glove.

Jonathan Lewis then missed one golden chance to put the Rapids up 2-0 in the 39th minute, but took advantage of a second in the 48th minute, poking home a sumptuous leading pass from Rubio to double the lead.