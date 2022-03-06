Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1

The Coyotes got out of the gates quickly. CJ Sapong took just five minutes to find the back of the net, taping in a Hany Mukhtar cutback following a precise diagonal ball from Dax McCarty. The goal marked the first combination of Sapong and Mukhtar in 2022, with the pair forming a prolific partnership the prior year. Just before the break, both Randall Leal and Bakaye Dibassy saw efforts rattle the woodwork, capping off a frenetic and open first half.