Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1

A soggy Saturday night at Allianz Field saw Minnesota United FC and Nashville SC settle for a 1-1 draw, with both sides scoring to bookend a lengthy lightning delay.
The Coyotes got out of the gates quickly. CJ Sapong took just five minutes to find the back of the net, taping in a Hany Mukhtar cutback following a precise diagonal ball from Dax McCarty. The goal marked the first combination of Sapong and Mukhtar in 2022, with the pair forming a prolific partnership the prior year. Just before the break, both Randall Leal and Bakaye Dibassy saw efforts rattle the woodwork, capping off a frenetic and open first half.
After a lightning-quick first period, the soggy Saint Paul weather dampened the second. Returning from an hour and 12-minute lightning delay, Hassani Dotson took advantage of a poorly cleared corner kick to pull the Loons level. The midfielder recovered his own rebound after his initial header trickled off the post to convert from close range.
With conditions quickly deteriorating, the game grew stretched and sloppy. Mukhtar saw a half-hearted claim for a penalty kick waved away, leaving both sides to share a point.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Nashville looked set for their second win in as many road matches to start the season, but Dotson's opportunistic finish forced the sides to settle for a point. And while both Western Conference teams will feel like opportunities were left on the table, neither can have too many complaints with the result.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Hassani Dotson's second-half equalizer changed the momentum of the match and took advantage of the drenched pitch to salvage a result for the Loons.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bakaye Dibassy put in another strong shift in Chase Gasper's absence, covering every blade of grass on the left flank and nearly finding the net with a laser shot in first-half stoppage time.
Next Up
- MIN: Sunday, March 13 at New York Red Bulls | 6:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on EPSN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
- NSH: Saturday, March 12 at FC Dallas | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on EPSN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)