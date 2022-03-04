MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC reach agreement to sign Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak from Derby County

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Kamil Jozwiak Derby County

Charlotte FC have reached an agreement to sign Poland international winger Kamil Jozwiak from English Championship side Derby County, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Jozwiak is traveling to the United States for a medical to hopefully complete the deal.

The deal will be a permanent transfer if all goes smoothly with the medical.

The 2022 MLS expansion club nearly signed Jozwiak a month ago, but a deal collapsed after Jozwiak got injured playing for Derby, MLSsoccer.com reported. Another hold-up was the second-tier English club haggling over whether the deal would be a loan with a purchase option or a permanent deal up front. The original deal was set to be a loan with a purchase option.

Jozwiak, 23, has three goals in 22 appearances with the Polish national team, a key part of their Euro 2020 squad. He joined Derby in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of just under $5 million. He has one goal and four assists in 58 Championship appearances for Derby, which is managed by former England and D.C. United star Wayne Rooney.

The winger broke through at Ekstraklasa powerhouse side Lech Poznan to begin his career. He would become the latest notable Polish player in MLS, following forwards Adam Buksa (New England), Kacper Przybylko (Chicago), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Portland), Patryk Klimala (Red Bulls) and Karol Swiderski, the latter his would-be teammate in Charlotte. Polish defender Jan Sobocinski is at the Queen City side, too.

Charlotte are light at left wing, with a deal for Granada (La Liga) and Venezuela international Darwin Machis falling through at the final hour, as reported by MLSsoccer.com. Jozwiak would give manager Miguel Angel Ramirez another senior option for his attack.

The club acquired striker Daniel Rios in a trade from Nashville SC last week as well.

