Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, New York City FC 0

Thomas Hasal made four saves to keep the third clean sheet of his career as he helped Vancouver Whitecaps FC earn a 0-0 draw versus New York City FC, giving both teams their first point of the new season on Saturday at BC Place.
Hasal, the Whitecaps' new No. 1 goalkeeper after a trade sent Maxime Crepeau to LAFC before the season, was busiest in the first half but came up with his most important stop in the 89th minute, pushing Thiago Andrade's volley over the bar.
Sean Johnson was rarely threatened in the opposite net, but the Whitecaps offered a credible counter-attack threat through most of the affair.
Both teams are still seeking their first goals of the new campaign after each suffered shutout defeats on the road in Week 1.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Cityzens may only have one point from their first two matches, but they now have two of their most difficult domestic trips out of the way early in the season. Although their Concacaf Champions League campaign might complicate things, NYCFC will only have one more Western Conference away trip this season and will not have to travel any further west than the Central Time Zone. Perhaps the MLS Cup 2021 winners rebound quickly?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It came somewhat against the grain of a game that felt like it had lost steam, but Hasal's late denial of Andrade was exceptional.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Maxi Moralez. The City playmaker had four key passes, won 10 duels and probably deserved at least an assist for his role leading an NYCFC attack that had 1.7 expected goals (xG), 1.3 xG more than their opponents.
Up Next
- VAN: Saturday, March 12 at Houston Dynamo | 6:30 pm ET
- NYC: Tuesday, March 8 vs Comuncaciones | 8 pm ET (FS1) | Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, Leg 1