Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, New York City FC 0

Thomas Hasal made four saves to keep the third clean sheet of his career as he helped Vancouver Whitecaps FC earn a 0-0 draw versus New York City FC , giving both teams their first point of the new season on Saturday at BC Place.

Hasal, the Whitecaps' new No. 1 goalkeeper after a trade sent Maxime Crepeau to LAFC before the season, was busiest in the first half but came up with his most important stop in the 89th minute, pushing Thiago Andrade's volley over the bar.

Sean Johnson was rarely threatened in the opposite net, but the Whitecaps offered a credible counter-attack threat through most of the affair.