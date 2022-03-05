Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Rémi Walter scored a 60th-minute goal for Sporting Kansas City to break a stifling deadlock, and that was enough for the hosts to dispatch Houston Dynamo FC , 1-0, at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon.

The two Western Conference sides combined for just 0.3 xG and one shot on goal in the first half of a match that saw most of its action between the boxes.

But the match picked up a little more momentum out of the break. In a 60th-minute sequence started from a Daniel Salloi blocked shot, SKC midfielder Remi Walter was the lucky recipient, controlling the rebound near the penalty spot where he was able to successfully take a settling touch before firing home a left-footed shot that grazed by Steve Clark. That ended the veteran goalkeeper's nearly 2 1/2 hours of shutout soccer to start the 2022 season.

As they did through much of the 2021 season, the Dynamo looked to counter with Darwin Quintero in a super-sub role. The move very nearly paid off in the 78th minute when Tim Melia turned the ball over off his line directly into the Colombian's path. However, Quintero squandered the chance as his attempted chip went wide.