Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Rémi Walter scored a 60th-minute goal for Sporting Kansas City to break a stifling deadlock, and that was enough for the hosts to dispatch Houston Dynamo FC, 1-0, at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon.
The two Western Conference sides combined for just 0.3 xG and one shot on goal in the first half of a match that saw most of its action between the boxes.
But the match picked up a little more momentum out of the break. In a 60th-minute sequence started from a Daniel Salloi blocked shot, SKC midfielder Remi Walter was the lucky recipient, controlling the rebound near the penalty spot where he was able to successfully take a settling touch before firing home a left-footed shot that grazed by Steve Clark. That ended the veteran goalkeeper's nearly 2 1/2 hours of shutout soccer to start the 2022 season.
As they did through much of the 2021 season, the Dynamo looked to counter with Darwin Quintero in a super-sub role. The move very nearly paid off in the 78th minute when Tim Melia turned the ball over off his line directly into the Colombian's path. However, Quintero squandered the chance as his attempted chip went wide.
Salloi had a few chances throughout the match to add to the lead, including an 89th-minute attempt that came within the six-yard box following a set piece play from Johnny Russell, but it was off the mark, missing to the left of the post. In the end, Walter's goal created all the margin of difference needed and provided Sporting KC their first win of the 2022 season.
Goals
- 60' — SKC — Rémi Walter | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Sporting KC got into the win column in their home opener after giving up an opening-day result at Atlanta. Maybe there wasn’t enough excitement generated to put fans entirely at ease about SKC’s playoff prospects, but it was a solid, workmanlike three points in the end to get the season moving. The Dynamo, by contrast, haven't registered a road win since August 25, 2020 — curiously enough, against this same SKC team — and is scoreless in their first two matches of the season. While Hector Herrera might not necessarily be the catalyst that will get the Dynamo offense into gear when he arrives in summer, Houston could use a goal and soon just to reassure them they could do it.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When it’s a match like this one, your only goal of the contest is clearly going to be the one — though had the Quintero chip gone in, that would have trumped it just for the sheer audacity it would have achieved.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Walter had a solid all-around match that would have put him in contention here even if it finished as a scoreless draw — but certainly to the relief of the home faithful, it did not.
Next Up
- SKC: Saturday, March 12 at Colorado Rapids | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
- HOU: Saturday, March 12 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 6:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)