Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Columbus Crew 3

Francisco Calvo found the net with two late headers – including an equalizer in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time – as the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a wild 3-3 draw against the Columbus Crew Saturday at PayPal Park.

Calvo's brace matched that of Columbus playmaker Lucas Zelarayan, whose gorgeous free kick from distance gave the Crew a 3-1 lead with 17 minutes plus stoppage time remaining.

But twice Calvo met set-piece deliveries from Jan Gregus, the first on a free kick from the left wing and the second on a last-gasp corner kick from the right, to give the Quakes their first point of the 2022 campaign.

Cristian Espinoza converted an early penalty to give San Jose an early lead, a spot-kick awarded by referee Guido Gonzalez Jr. following a Video Review.

The game tilted the visitors' direction on another Video Review when Jamiro Monteiro was dismissed in the 33rd minute for his studs-up challenge into Darlington Nagbe's leg.