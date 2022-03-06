Charlotte FC set MLS single-game attendance record

Minted in history! What an introduction from Charlottle FC.

In their inaugural home match Saturday against LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium, the 2022 expansion side set a new MLS standalone attendance record with 74,479 fans.

Atlanta United held the previous record from their MLS Cup 2018 match versus the Portland Timbers with a crowd size of 73,019.

Largest standalone match attendances in MLS history
Attendance
Date
Competition
74,479
Charlotte vs. LA - March 5, 2022
Regular season
73,019
Atlanta vs. Portland - Dec. 8, 2018
MLS Cup 2018
72,548
Atlanta vs. LA - Aug. 3, 2019
Regular season
72,243
Atlanta vs. Seattle - July 15, 2018
Regular season
72,035
Atlanta vs. D.C. - March 11, 2018
Regular season
