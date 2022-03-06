Charlotte FC set MLS single-game attendance record

Minted in history! What an introduction from Charlottle FC.
In their inaugural home match Saturday against LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium, the 2022 expansion side set a new MLS standalone attendance record with 74,479 fans.
Atlanta United held the previous record from their MLS Cup 2018 match versus the Portland Timbers with a crowd size of 73,019.
|
Attendance
|
Date
|
Competition
|
74,479
|
Charlotte vs. LA - March 5, 2022
|
Regular season
|
73,019
|
Atlanta vs. Portland - Dec. 8, 2018
|
MLS Cup 2018
|
72,548
|
Atlanta vs. LA - Aug. 3, 2019
|
Regular season
|
72,243
|
Atlanta vs. Seattle - July 15, 2018
|
Regular season
|
72,035
|
Atlanta vs. D.C. - March 11, 2018
|
Regular season