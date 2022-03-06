Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, Orlando City SC 0

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chicago Fire FC settled for their second scoreless tie to start their 2022 MLS campaign, drawing Orlando City SC 0-0 on Saturday evening at Soldier Field.

Orlando thought they went ahead 1-0 in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso’s long-range shot deflected past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina. But it was rescinded after a lengthy Video Review, with referee Ismir Pekmic ruling striker Ercan Kara handled the ball in the buildup.

Chicago’s closest bid arrived in the 18th minute when winger Stanislav Ivanov’s curling effort forced Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into an acrobatic stop following a corner kick. Striker Kacper Przybylko also had a close attempt on an 85th-minute header.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando and Chicago were two of the offseason's busiest clubs, especially when it came to final-third changes. But both Eastern Conference sides are waiting for their prized additions to make good on the investment, with Xherdan Shaqiri held scoreless in his home debut and Facundo Torres somewhat muted for the Lions.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Just when Orlando thought they had a snatch-and-grab goal through Junior Urso, Video Review squelched the visitors' excitement.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Chicago center back Rafael Czichos is looking like quite the signing, arriving in the offseason from German Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln. He's calmed the Fire's backline, keeping Kara and Alexandre Pato under wraps Saturday.

Next Up

  • CHI: Saturday, March 12 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
  • ORL: Sunday, March 13 vs. FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
Orlando City SC Chicago Fire FC

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
MLS arrives in Charlotte on FOX, Carlos Vela show & more: Your must-watch Week 2 games
Xherdan Shaqiri: Can Swiss star "bring the glory" back to Chicago Fire FC?
More News
More News
"It's time to go home": NYCFC look to regroup after tough regular season start

"It's time to go home": NYCFC look to regroup after tough regular season start
San Jose Earthquakes' Francisco Calvo shines in resilient comeback against Columbus Crew

San Jose Earthquakes' Francisco Calvo shines in resilient comeback against Columbus Crew
Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story

Sacha Kljestan exchanges jerseys with Christopher Hegardt after heartwarming story
Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0
Recap: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Recap: Charlotte FC 0, LA Galaxy 1
Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Nashville SC 1
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. SEA | March 5, 2022
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. SEA | March 5, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 05, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC | March 05, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy | March 05, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy | March 05, 2022
Efraín Álvarez GOLAZO silences 75k fans at Charlotte FC!
0:56

Efraín Álvarez GOLAZO silences 75k fans at Charlotte FC!
More Video