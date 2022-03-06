Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, Orlando City SC 0

Chicago Fire FC settled for their second scoreless tie to start their 2022 MLS campaign, drawing Orlando City SC 0-0 on Saturday evening at Soldier Field.
Orlando thought they went ahead 1-0 in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso’s long-range shot deflected past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina. But it was rescinded after a lengthy Video Review, with referee Ismir Pekmic ruling striker Ercan Kara handled the ball in the buildup.
Chicago’s closest bid arrived in the 18th minute when winger Stanislav Ivanov’s curling effort forced Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into an acrobatic stop following a corner kick. Striker Kacper Przybylko also had a close attempt on an 85th-minute header.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando and Chicago were two of the offseason's busiest clubs, especially when it came to final-third changes. But both Eastern Conference sides are waiting for their prized additions to make good on the investment, with Xherdan Shaqiri held scoreless in his home debut and Facundo Torres somewhat muted for the Lions.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Just when Orlando thought they had a snatch-and-grab goal through Junior Urso, Video Review squelched the visitors' excitement.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Chicago center back Rafael Czichos is looking like quite the signing, arriving in the offseason from German Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln. He's calmed the Fire's backline, keeping Kara and Alexandre Pato under wraps Saturday.
Next Up
- CHI: Saturday, March 12 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
- ORL: Sunday, March 13 vs. FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)