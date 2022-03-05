Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4

After last week's impressive win at San Jose, the Red Bulls came out strong in Toronto, scoring four goals in the first half – including a Morgan hat trick with Patryk Klimala registering a trio of assists – to take a commanding lead heading into the break. Jesús Jiménez scored his first career MLS goal to pull one back for the Reds in the 35th minute, but Morgan and captain Aaron Long quickly responded for Gerhard Struber's side to make it 4-1.