Recap: Toronto FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4

Lewis Morgan scored a first-half hat trick as the New York Red Bulls defeated Toronto FC, 4-1, spoiling the club's home opener at BMO Field Saturday afternoon.
After last week's impressive win at San Jose, the Red Bulls came out strong in Toronto, scoring four goals in the first half – including a Morgan hat trick with Patryk Klimala registering a trio of assists – to take a commanding lead heading into the break. Jesús Jiménez scored his first career MLS goal to pull one back for the Reds in the 35th minute, but Morgan and captain Aaron Long quickly responded for Gerhard Struber's side to make it 4-1.
The Red Bulls had a pair of chances in the second half to further extend their lead. However, TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono made big saves to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable as New York cruised to the three-goal victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Toronto had no answer for the Red Bulls in transition, as Gerhard Struber's men have now picked up back-to-back road wins to begin the 2022 campaign and will carry confidence into their home opener against Minnesota United FC next weekend. Toronto, meanwhile, are now winless in eight straight matches dating back to the end of last season (0-4-4). TFC will try to get back on track next week, though it won't be much easier on the road against the Columbus Crew.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Lewis Morgan's first of the afternoon was a thing of beauty. The Scottish attacker got on the end of Patryk Klimala's cutback and emphatically curled one past sprawling Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono to open the scoring.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Lewis Morgan. He became the second RBNY player to score a first-half hat trick against Toronto FC in MLS action after Bradley Wright-Phillips completed the feat in May 2016. What an impact he's made since being acquired in the offseason from Inter Miami CF.
Next Up:
- TOR: Saturday, March 12 at Columbus Crew | 1:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+; TSN in Canada)
- RBNY: Sunday, March 13 vs. Minnesota United FC | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)