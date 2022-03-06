Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, DC United 1

Down to 10 men, Ola Kamara bagged a stoppage-time penalty and D.C. United stole a 1-0 win from FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium Saturday night.

The hosts thought they bagged the opening goal when Brandon Vazquez beat Bill Hamid with a shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute, but the striker was found offside.

Cincinnati had another close call in the 43rd minute when Luciano Acosta sent a through ball inside the box for Dominque Badji but his shot went wide of the net, ending the first half scoreless.

D.C. went down to 10 men in the 80th minute after Moses Nyeman was sent off following a Video Review for a studs-up tackle on Acosta.