Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, DC United 1

Down to 10 men, Ola Kamara bagged a stoppage-time penalty and D.C. United stole a 1-0 win from FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium Saturday night.
The hosts thought they bagged the opening goal when Brandon Vazquez beat Bill Hamid with a shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute, but the striker was found offside.
Cincinnati had another close call in the 43rd minute when Luciano Acosta sent a through ball inside the box for Dominque Badji but his shot went wide of the net, ending the first half scoreless.
D.C. went down to 10 men in the 80th minute after Moses Nyeman was sent off following a Video Review for a studs-up tackle on Acosta.
The visitors were awarded a penalty late in stoppage time after a Geoff Cameron handball inside the box was confirmed by Video Review. Kamara stepped up to the spot and gave D.C. the game-winner to steal all three points.
Goals
- 90'+8' – D.C. – Ola Kamara (PK) | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: D.C. United were ready to settle for the lone point when Moses Nyeman got sent off at the 80th minute. Instead, Hernan Losada’s squad was elated to leave TQL Stadium with a late win and remain undefeated through two games (six points).
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ola Kamara netted the game-winner from the spot with seconds left in the match.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: FC Cincinnati couldn’t find the back of the net but Luciano Acosta shined for his ball distribution. Despite the loss, the Argentine did everything he could to help his team win.
Next Up
- CIN: Saturday, March 12 at Orlando City | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)
- DC: Saturday, March 12 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada)