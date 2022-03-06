Recap: Austin FC 5, Inter Miami CF 1

Austin FC continued a flying start to the 2022 season, routing Inter Miami CF 5-1 at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, powered by braces from Sebastian Driussi and Ethan Finlay.
Julio Cascante also found the scoresheet to help pace Austin FC, with Leonardo Campana scoring the lone goal for the visitors.
Austin FC got the opener on 22 minutes as Driussi finished off a well-worked team goal. The Argentine DP spearheaded the sequence with a nifty turn to maintain possession in his own end, then converted a leaping first-time volley after Maxi Urruti set up Diego Fagundez for a cross from the right side.
Cascante then added a second just four minutes later, as the center back found himself unmarked on a set-piece routine, heading a feed from Zan Kolmanic into the net past Inter Miami goalkeeper Clement Diop.
The hosts wasted little time adding a third just after the halftime break, as Driussi found his brace, pouncing on a ball in the penalty box that Miami failed to clear and slotting home the finish into an open net.
Miami would pull one back, as Campana struck for the visitors' first goal just two minutes later to cut the deficit to 3-1. But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished as Finlay added goals in the 64th and 90th minutes to round out the 5-1 scoreline.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Austin FC are off to a scorching start, as they've now decimated FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami in back-to-back weeks by a combined score of 10-1 to begin their second season in MLS. While they might be beneficiaries of a forgiving early-season schedule to some degree, that level of dominance is still an encouraging sign that the Texan side is primed for a leap after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in last year's expansion season. Miami looked better in the second half, but there were simply too many defensive lapses to give them much of a chance at taking a road result.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Driussi's opener was the prettiest of Austin's five goals and laid the foundation for the onslaught that ensued.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Driussi has been the catalyst behind Austin's torrid start as he's now already up to four goal contributions through two games. If he can sustain this form, Austin should like their chances of remaining a factor in the Western Conference.
Next Up
- ATX: Saturday, March 12 at Portland Timbers | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- MIA: Saturday, March 12 vs. LAFC | 1:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)