Recap: Austin FC 5, Inter Miami CF 1

Austin FC continued a flying start to the 2022 season, routing Inter Miami CF 5-1 at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, powered by braces from Sebastian Driussi and Ethan Finlay .

Julio Cascante also found the scoresheet to help pace Austin FC, with Leonardo Campana scoring the lone goal for the visitors.

Austin FC got the opener on 22 minutes as Driussi finished off a well-worked team goal. The Argentine DP spearheaded the sequence with a nifty turn to maintain possession in his own end, then converted a leaping first-time volley after Maxi Urruti set up Diego Fagundez for a cross from the right side.

Cascante then added a second just four minutes later, as the center back found himself unmarked on a set-piece routine, heading a feed from Zan Kolmanic into the net past Inter Miami goalkeeper Clement Diop.

The hosts wasted little time adding a third just after the halftime break, as Driussi found his brace, pouncing on a ball in the penalty box that Miami failed to clear and slotting home the finish into an open net.