Revs win their first Shield, Sounders start to slip & more from Week 32

The season is more than 90% done. Two weeks from now the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field will be set.

This is borderline inconceivable if you think back six weeks. Even just a month ago RBNY seemed all dead. The fans saw it, felt it and were cutting through the pockets for loose change:

The hottest team in the league left it late but eventually found a winner, as RBNY beat Columbus 2-1 in Ohio to basically end the Crew's slim postseason hopes, continuing Caleb Porter's bizarre streak of missing the playoffs every other year. Meanwhile the Red Bulls continued to breathe real life to their own streak, as they are now above the playoff line for the first time in months. If they stay there over the next couple of weeks it'll mark 12 straight seasons of playoff soccer, second in league history only to Seattle's current run of 13.

The big thing about RBNY’s shape change was that it prevented Columbus from having a numbers overload on the flanks -- RBNY’s 4-2-3-1 mirrored the Crew’s -- and thus limited the effectiveness of those cross-field, fullback-to-winger switches that Columbus had repeatedly rifled over the New York press in the first half. At the same time it freed up Davis and Yearwood to hunt and overrun central midfield, which is what led directly to the penalty:

“We changed the shape in the second half, and this helped us, I think, in the first 20 minutes,” Struber said afterward. “Yeah, we have, I think, many things in our control. We created chances, we missed a penalty, but in the end when we go back, we change ... the shape and then I think they were completely confused in this moment and find no way against us.

And then Struber switched to the 4-2-3-1 at the break and the Crew had no answer.

Those two set-ups were the story of this particular game. Despite starting both Patryk Klimala and Fabio , RBNY started the first half in a 3-4-2-1 (Fabio played in the halfspace alongside Cristian Casseres Jr. , while Klimala was the true No. 9) and dominated the opening exchanges before Columbus controlled the final 25 minutes of the first half.

Loud and livid fan sentiment isn’t the only thing that’s changed for RBNY during the course of this run, though. Gerhard Struber has juggled the lineup a good bit before finally settling on a dual pivot of Sean Davis (who generally holds a little deeper) and Dru Yearwood (given license to go more box-to-box) in front of the defense, while at the same time mostly dropping the two forward look for either a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1 set-up.

But it turns out they were just mostly dead, and a quick trip to Miracle Max now has RBNY as hot as any team in the league. They've taken 16 of 18 points since the Viking Army posted that letter (and unfurled an accompanying banner in the stadium), and I'm willing to accept that correlation = causation here.

“I think I have now the feeling after mistakes every single player shows the right reaction. Yeah, I think we make a big progress in this topic and the mentality, the character shows me we are ready for more.”

“I think I can remember two or three months ago when we speak about resilience, what we need in some difficult moments. And now we realize we have completely a different mindset in difficult moments,” Struber said afterward. “I think when we get sometimes a hit in the face, now we can manage that, now we can handle that. We are not, after a mistake, confused.

Obviously that was not the entire story of the game since Klimala missed the subsequent PK and Sean Nealis would not find the winner until the 87th minute. But Struber’s not wrong about his side being in complete control as they allowed the Crew, who were in a pure desperation, must-win home game, just two shots in the second 45 minutes. On the night RBNY won the xG battle 3.2 to 0.8. That’s a paddlin’, even if the scoreline was close.

Thirty-eight passes, two full minutes of sustained possession, every player on the team got at least one touch, and the primary assist was an inch-perfect, defense-splitting through-ball from Roger Espinoza to Johnny Russell :

I don’t want to bury the lede here, so let’s just start with the highlight: Sporting KC 's game-winner in their 2-1 victory at Seattle on Saturday, one that secured KC’s playoff spot, pulled them within three points of the Western Conference's top seed and officially clinched the Revs their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, is one of the greatest team goals I’ve ever seen in this league.

This, courtesy of Second Spectrum’s tactical cam, is a perfect example of using patient, methodical possession to probe a defense for weaknesses, and then of teamwide recognition and coordination of off-ball runs to turn the one crack that finally appeared into a chasm for Espinoza and Russell to run into. This is champagne football.

This was also Sporting’s only shot of the second half. They weren’t precisely hanging on for dear life out there -- as Russell said afterward, “you only need one shot” -- but it wasn’t a vintage second 45 from the visitors.

Sporting had been able to overwhelm and pin back Seattle’s wingbacks for most of the first half, which defined the opening stages of the game. But as Seattle’s midfield got on the ball, Alex Roldan and Jimmy Medranda got higher and what looked like a 5-4-1 slowly morphed into the 3-4-2-1 that has been the Rave Green’s default formation this year.

“I thought we were better in the middle of the field, winning balls off their midfield and with them playing a false forward we were able to step in to get it cleaned up and win the ball a little bit more,” Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe said afterward. “We did do that and win second balls. We had more space to spring guys like Cristian [Roldan], Alex Roldan, Nico Benezet, even Will [Bruin] coming to hold the ball up. I think we were better in the middle and in the backline to create ball-winning opportunities to then go forward.”

It was the “go forward” part that was the problem, though. It took until this point in the season, and they deserve a ton of credit for getting this far, but the Sounders finally seem to have hit the “one absence too many” wall. Or perhaps “two injuries too long.” Still no Nicolas Lodeiro, still no Jordan Morris, and still no Raul Ruidiaz meant that too many of those nice moments amounted to too little, and they are now staring a three-game winless skid. They need their match-winners* back.

(*) This is where Sporting fans will point out that they were without Daniel Salloi for this game and have been without Alan Pulido for a while, which in a vacuum is fair. But now imagine being without those guys all season. That’s basically what the Sounders have done this year.