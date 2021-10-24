Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

The San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC scored a goal apiece during a seven-minute span in the second half, splitting the points in a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park on Saturday evening.

Bruno Gaspar shot the visiting Whitecaps out in front shortly after the second-half restart, giving Vancouver a chance to take what would've been three huge points on the road as they look to continue their recent surge back into the Western Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playofs mix. Instead, they'd settle for one, as Benji Kikanovic found a highlight-reel leveler for San Jose that ended the match on level terms and helped them stave off postseason contention elimination.

The match was scoreless until the 53rd minute when Vancouver jumped on top courtesy of Gaspar's first MLS goal. Brian White created the opportunity with a laser shot from distance that forced JT Marcinkowski into a diving save that spilled in front of goal, allowing Gaspar to deposit the opener for a 1-0 advantage.

It was a short-lived lead, though, as the Quakes equalized right on the hour-mark. Kikanovic did the honors, finding his fourth goal of the season with a clinical first-time volley past Maxime Crepeau at the far post from Cristian Espinoza's pinpoint assist.