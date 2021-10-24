Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

The San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC scored a goal apiece during a seven-minute span in the second half, splitting the points in a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park on Saturday evening.
Bruno Gaspar shot the visiting Whitecaps out in front shortly after the second-half restart, giving Vancouver a chance to take what would've been three huge points on the road as they look to continue their recent surge back into the Western Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playofs mix. Instead, they'd settle for one, as Benji Kikanovic found a highlight-reel leveler for San Jose that ended the match on level terms and helped them stave off postseason contention elimination.
The match was scoreless until the 53rd minute when Vancouver jumped on top courtesy of Gaspar's first MLS goal. Brian White created the opportunity with a laser shot from distance that forced JT Marcinkowski into a diving save that spilled in front of goal, allowing Gaspar to deposit the opener for a 1-0 advantage.
It was a short-lived lead, though, as the Quakes equalized right on the hour-mark. Kikanovic did the honors, finding his fourth goal of the season with a clinical first-time volley past Maxime Crepeau at the far post from Cristian Espinoza's pinpoint assist.
The sides pressed for a winner, but none materialized down the stretch. San Jose got tantalizingly close in second-half stoppage time when Carlos Fierro headed a cross back across goal into the path of Chris Wondolowski, but the league's all-time leading goal-scorer couldn't quite make clean contact with the close-range effort and the 1-1 scoreline remained.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps will be disappointed to relinquish the lead and a potential three-point result, but Vancouver nonetheless maintain their current perch in the seventh and final postseason spot in the Western Conference. The Quakes remain mathematically alive, but with six points separating now separating them from Vancouver for that final spot, these dropped home points certainly don't do them any favors.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kikanovic's 60th-minute strike was the one that ensured the even result, and it was also a delightful highlight.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: As has been the case all season, Cristian Espinoza was San Jose's most dangerous player on the night, and it was his delivery that set up the equalizer. The dynamic Argentine is now up to nine assists on the season.
Next Up
- SJ: Saturday, October 30 at Real Salt Lake | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)
- VAN: Wednesday, October 27 vs. Minnesota United FC | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)