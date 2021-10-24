Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Nashville SC 0

Kacper Przybylko's first half penalty kick was was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC on Saturday night. The victory at Subaru Park means the Union leapfrog Nashville into second place in the Eastern Conference with just three games left to play.
Philadelphia opened the scoring early and held on for the win. A set piece delivered into the box took an unfortunate bounce off of the arm of Taylor Washington, and Kacper Przybylko smashed home the resulting penalty kick. The Polish striker's 11th goal of the season would prove to be the winner for the Union, who held Nashville to just six total shots.
Nashville were largely effective in possession, but couldn't create more than half-chances against the reigning Supporters Shield winners. Substitute CJ Sapong put the best chance of the night over the bar from outside the box. Aké Loba, making just his second start in a Nashville shirt, nearly got on the end of an Alistair Johnston through ball, denied only by the quick thinking Andre Blake.
Przybylko came close to icing the game in the 86th minute after a lethal counter attack, seeing his shot saved well by Joe Willis, and blasted another effort over the bar minutes later. The Union withstood a barrage of late long throw-ins from Nashville to secure three points.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Union had been closing the gap on Nashville for several weeks, and finally overtake them with a win that will likely have a significant impact on the final table. For Nashville, a 1-0 loss on the road to a side of the Union's quality won't be a significant concern, but they're now winless in their last six and in danger of having peaked too early.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kacper Przybylko's penalty kick was the first significant chance for either side, and he dispatched it calmly and vehemently to secure the win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jamiro Monteiro pulled the strings for the Union throughout the match, creating three chances on the night and was at the heart of the Union's best moments in possession.
Goals
- 18' - PHI - Kacper Przybylko (PK) | WATCH
Next Up
- PHI: Wednesday, October 27 at Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, October 27 at FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)