Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Nashville SC 0

Kacper Przybylko 's first half penalty kick was was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC on Saturday night. The victory at Subaru Park means the Union leapfrog Nashville into second place in the Eastern Conference with just three games left to play.

Philadelphia opened the scoring early and held on for the win. A set piece delivered into the box took an unfortunate bounce off of the arm of Taylor Washington, and Kacper Przybylko smashed home the resulting penalty kick. The Polish striker's 11th goal of the season would prove to be the winner for the Union, who held Nashville to just six total shots.

Nashville were largely effective in possession, but couldn't create more than half-chances against the reigning Supporters Shield winners. Substitute CJ Sapong put the best chance of the night over the bar from outside the box. Aké Loba, making just his second start in a Nashville shirt, nearly got on the end of an Alistair Johnston through ball, denied only by the quick thinking Andre Blake.