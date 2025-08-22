FC Cincinnati waive Sergio Santos

FC Cincinnati have waived forward Sergio Santos and utilized one of the club's buyouts of a guaranteed contract, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old veteran joined Cincy in 2022 via a trade with the Philadelphia Union after spending four seasons there. He recorded 10g/10a in 102 appearances for FCC in all competitions and was part of the 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning squad.

“Sergio has been a big part of our success over the past four seasons,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He was instrumental in the club’s first playoff win, helped us lift the Supporters’ Shield, and has always been an excellent teammate.

"We thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

This season, the Orange & Blue are chasing their second-ever Supporters' Shield title, leading the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining (52 points; 16W-7L-4D record).

They are on track to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.