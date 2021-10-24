Recap: LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez converted a penalty kick for his 14th goal before Sebastian Lletget smashed home an important equalizer, all as the LA Galaxy rallied to salvage a 2-2 home draw against FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Chicharito also had an apparent goal disallowed for offside between those second-half tallies, while the Galaxy moved even on points with the fourth-place Portland Timbers.

Portland hold the first tiebreaker with one more win in the Western Conference standings, with the top four finishers in the West guaranteed a home game in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Galaxy extended their unbeaten run to four matches, but face a difficult final three matches through Decision Day with games against the Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United.

Franco Jara scored after assisting Jesus Ferreira's opening goal for FC Dallas, which was fully deserving of its 2-0 halftime lead as they played unlike a team already eliminated from contention for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Ferreira was also the unfortunate Dallas player to commit the handball offense leading to Chicharito's spot kick, a moment that changed momentum significantly in the Galaxy's favor.

Goals

  • 30' - DAL - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH
  • 41' - DAL - Franco Jara | WATCH
  • 65' - LA - Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (PK) | WATCH
  • 83' - LA - Sebastian Lletget

Up Next

FC Dallas LA Galaxy

