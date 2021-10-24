Recap: New York City FC 6, DC United 0

Valentin Castellanos scored twice to bring his season total to 15 goals, and New York City FC burst out of their attacking slump with a 6-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium that was every bit as lopsided as the score.

Thiago Andrade, Maximiliano Moralez, Alexander Callens and Jesus Medina also scored for NYCFC, which climbed from beneath the line all the way to fifth place in the Eastern Conference race for seven places in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Malte Amundsen had two assists for NYCFC to help snap a six-match winless run, a game after Gudmundur Thorarinsson's 90th-minute free kick halted a four-match scoreless streak at Atlanta United.

Bill Hamid committed a crucial mistake leading to Castellanos' first goal but responded with nine saves on a night that D.C. fell out of the playoff places for the first time since the end of July.