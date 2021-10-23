Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Sporting Kansas City 2

The New England Revolution are officially the winners of the 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield after Johnny Russell's late second-half strike gifted Sporting Kansas City a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field Saturday afternoon.

The Revs needed Seattle to either lose or draw at home against Sporting to clinch the Supporters' Shield, and late heroics from Russell ensured just that. With three points, Sporting have clinched a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and edge closer to the Sounders in the race for the first overall seed in the West. At the end of week 32, Seattle sit in first with 58 points while Sporting sit a spot behind with 55 and a game in hand.

Russell's 79th minute goal came on the counter against the run of play after he was fed the ball across the box by Roger Espinoza, hitting his shot first time across goal and into the back of the net.

Sporting are now 16-0-0 this season when scoring two goals in a game while Johnny Russell notched a goal for the seventh straight game in the regular season. It was a chippy contest, featuring eight yellow cards between the two sides and a whopping 35 fouls called.

Sporting began the match on the front foot, finding the back of the net inside the opening five minutes after a sluggish start from the Sounders. After a sequence of commotion in the box and two attempted, yet failed, clearances from the Sounders, Sporting midfielder Remi Walter took a touch on the top of the box and ripped a curling effort into the back of the net in the fourth minute.

Nicolas Benezet equalized in the 58th minute after a high-pressing sequence from the Sounders, with the hosts driving into the Sporting box. However, just two minutes prior, controversy occurred after Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia appeared to pick up and throw Cristian Roldan to the ground in the box. Melia was given just a yellow card for the incident, much to the dismay of Sounders players and fans alike.

The intensity picked up between the two sides, with plenty of end-to-end action but a lack of clinical finishing from the hosts proved to be their downfall. Sporting hit the counter in the 79th minute, with Russell scoring the game-winner, stunning the home crowd.