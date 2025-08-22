Minnesota United sign midfielder Nectarios Triantis

The 22-year-old former Australian youth international, who recently completed a FIFA-approved switch to represent Greece, is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Triantis made five appearances for Sunderland's first team since joining from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in 2023.

He spent portions of the last two seasons on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC, where he tallied 3g/6a in 50 matches. Last season, Triantis made 29 league appearances for Hibs, helping them finish third and reach Europa Conference League qualifying.

"Nectarios is an interesting profile who will bolster our midfield and provide an additional defensive option having played as a center midfielder and a center back,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

“His technical qualities combined with his ability to affect games in both defensive and offensive set pieces is something we highly value. We are looking forward to seeing Nectarios grow his game with Minnesota United."

The Loons currently sit second in the Western Conference (47 points; 13W-6L-8D) and are firmly in the race for the West's top spot, as well as the Supporters' Shield.