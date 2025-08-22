Brenner returns: FC Cincinnati sign striker on loan from Udinese

FC Cincinnati completed a major move just before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Thursday, acquiring forward Brenner on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who previously played for Cincy from 2021-23, is on loan through the end of the 2025 season with a purchase option.

"We’re happy to welcome Brenner back to Cincinnati,” said general manager Chris Albright. “As he has proved here before, he’s a dynamic player with the ability to be an elite goal scorer.