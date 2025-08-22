Brenner returns: FC Cincinnati sign striker on loan from Udinese

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati completed a major move just before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Thursday, acquiring forward Brenner on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who previously played for Cincy from 2021-23, is on loan through the end of the 2025 season with a purchase option.
"We’re happy to welcome Brenner back to Cincinnati,” said general manager Chris Albright. “As he has proved here before, he’s a dynamic player with the ability to be an elite goal scorer.
"His familiarity with the club and our league should help him to adapt quickly and we are excited to add him to our group."
Brenner proved productive during his first stint with Cincy, tallying 27g/7a in 73 appearances across all competitions following his arrival from Brazilian side São Paulo.
His success earned him an outgoing move to Udinese (reportedly around $11 million), where he's contributed 2g/2a in 19 appearances (665 minutes).
Brenner joins a high-powered FCC attack, highlighted by fellow Brazilian and Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander (16g/9a), as well as Togolese striker and club-record signing Kévin Denkey (13g/1a).
Cincy are chasing their second Supporters' Shield title in three years, with their 52 points (16W-7L-4D) topping the Eastern Conference table, and level with San Diego FC in the race for the league's regular-season title.
