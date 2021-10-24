Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0

Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio scored during each half as the Colorado Rapids clinched a Western Conference berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 win Saturday night over the Portland Timbers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Badji scored his second goal in as many games to send the hosts into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead. Badji latched onto a whipped-in service by Braian Galvan and nodded a downward header past Steve Clark from inside the six-yard box.

The goal came just one minute after Portland striker Felipe Mora flashed a shot on frame, but Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough dived to his right to make a tidy save.

Yarbrough made an even better denial five minutes into the second half, getting his hands up to parry the near-equalizer away after Diego Valeri snuck into space following his short corner kick and fired a blast on target from 15 yards out.

Rubio doubled the Rapids' lead in the 63rd minute, running into the path of a deflected attempted clearance by Larrys Mabiala following another quality service by Galvan.