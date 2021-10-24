Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Robert Beric continued his strong late-season form, scoring just before the stroke of halftime to lift Chicago Fire FC to a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Soldier Field on Saturday evening.

Already eliminated from Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs contention, Chicago delivered the first real chance of the night in the 27th minute as they looked to dent RSL’s own postseason hopes. But Aaron Herrera denied a Fire goal-scoring opportunity at the last second as he slid in to stop Ignacio Aliseda inside the box following a promising Chicago break.

The Fire, though, ultimately took the lead through Beric just before the halftime whistle. A great ball from beyond midfield by Mauricio Pineda was played to Miguel Navarro on the left-hand side of the scoring area and crossed to Beric, who turned and put it past David Ochoa for his fifth goal in as many matches to make it 1-0.

RSL gathered a bit of steam in the second half and looked to knot things up prior to the hour mark, but Gabriel Slonina made a terrific save on a free header by Makiel Chang. The 17-year-old homegrown answered the call again in the 64th minute when he denied a strike from outside the box by Pablo Ruiz.