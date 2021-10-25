Recap: Orlando City SC 2, New England Revolution 2

The New England Revolution salvaged a miracle 2-2 draw with Orlando City SC on a rain-soaked Sunday evening at Exploria Stadium behind two late goals from second-half substitute Adam Buksa , capping a dream-like weekend where they also won the 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield and reached nine games unbeaten.

Orlando City were on the verge of taking three huge points in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after goals from Nani and Daryl Dike had them protecting a 2-0 lead just nine minutes from full-time. But Buksa struck twice before the final whistle to deliver the Revs a dramatic road point, as the Poland international reached 16 goals this season to challenge D.C. United's Ola Kamara (17) for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

New England started the game by resting nine starters, a luxury Bruce Arena's team is afforded by having long secured the East's No. 1 playoff seed. With the draw, they're now two points away from tying LAFC's single-season point record (72) from the 2019 campaign before year-end home matches against Colorado (Oct. 27) and Inter Miami (Nov. 7). A win in either game will suffice.

Oscar Pareja's group controlled much of the first half and earned a breakthrough opener on 39 minutes. Nani netted his first goal in his last 10 MLS games, cashing home a header that evaded Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner after left back Joao Moutinho's lofted cross.

The Lions then doubled their lead shortly after the second-half kickoff, this time from 12 yards out when Nani won a penalty kick for a foul on New England right back AJ DeLaGarza. Dike made no mistake with the ensuing spot-kick, coolly slotting home the 2-0 finish past Turner's dive.

But Orlando couldn't hold the lead, with Buksa starting the comeback in the 81st minute by finishing Gustavo Bou's precise cross to make it 2-1. New England pressed hard for a late equalizer, with Tajon Buchanan having the first close opportunity off a rebound opportunity that fizzed just wide. DeJuan Jones then came just inches away from leveling in the 86th minute, requiring a diving save from Pedro Gallese.