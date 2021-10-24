Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Columbus Crew 1

An 87th-minute goal from Sean Nealis secured all three points for the New York Red Bulls in a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field Saturday evening

In an Eastern Conference clash between two playoff hopefuls looking on from the outside, Nealis stepped up big late in the match to keep his side firmly in the hunt for an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot. With the three points, the Red Bulls, at least temporarily, moved above the playoff line as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games. In contrast, the result is a massive blow to Columbus' hopes of continuing into the postseason, leaving them now five points behind the Red Bulls.

Nealis ripped a shot from the center of the box into the back of the net after Patryk Klimala headed the ball his way. It was Nealis' second-ever goal for the club and his first since the 2019 season.

The Red Bulls opened up the scoring early, with Cristian Casseres Jr finding the back of the net off of a corner kick in the seventh minute. It was his second goal in as many games, with the Venezuelan International opening up the scoring inside the first 10 minutes in back-to-back games for his side.

The Crew clapped back quickly, finding an equalizing goal through Spanish-born forward Miguel Berry, who was starting in place of injured U.S. International Gyasi Zardes, in the 18th minute. It was Berry's fifth goal of the 2021 campaign.

In the 50th minute, Wikelman Carmona was brought down in the box by Marlon Hairston and after a Video Review, the call on the field stood and the Red Bulls were given a chance to go up early in the second-half. Klimala stepped up to the spot with a stutter-step run-up, but his shot went wide left — much to the relief of Eloy Room, who dove the other way.