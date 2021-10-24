Recap: Toronto FC 1, CF Montréal 1

A goal from Jozy Altidore right at the death denied CF Montréal a vital three points and gave Toronto FC a 1-1 draw with their Canadian Classique rivals at BMO Field on Saturday evening.

Altidore beat Montréal goalkeeper James Pantemis to his near post with a free kick in the final minute of second-half stoppage time to give the BMO Field crowd a rare moment of joy this season and take a crucial two points away from their rivals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.

A Sunusi Ibrahim goal 10 minutes into the second half and a series of spectacular saves from Pantemis looked to have given Montréal a first win in three to keep them above the playoff line. Instead, it's three straight draws for Wilfried Nancy's crew, which takes them below the Eastern Conference line with three games remaining.

While the opening half finished goalless, it wasn't for the lack of chances. For Montréal, Zachary Brault-Guillard blasted an early opportunity wide of the near post from a tight angle, while Ibrahim looked to have manufactured a clear opening after a neat turn of Michael Bradley but the veteran TFC midfielder got back to deny him a clear strike at goal.

The best of the chances, though, came at the other end and all fell the way of Jacob Shaffelburg. On all three occasions, the young Canadian forward failed to provide the finishing touch, twice being thwarted by smart blocks from Pantemis after through balls put him in on goal, and then heading wide of the target with the goal at his mercy following an inch-perfect cross from Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez looked for some attacking inspiration when bringing 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo on at halftime. But it couldn't stop Ibrahim from breaking the deadlock to put the visitors in front.

So Perez then turned to another of his Designated Players, Altidore, from the bench. It looked like a move that would pay swift dividends when Altidore found himself unmarked in the six-yard box for a clear header on 71 minutes. But the USMNT international's effort was just too close to the Montréal 'keeper, giving Pantemis an opportunity to make a spectacular one-handed save.