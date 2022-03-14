Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Gerhard Struber's squad had a golden opportunity to open the scoring just 14 minutes in when referee Lukasz Szpala pointed to the penalty spot following a Video Review check that found Minnesota midfielder Hassani Dotson guilty of a handball. However, St. Clair was there to bail out his teammate, diving to his left to deny Patryk Klimala from 12 yards out – setting the tempo for the rest of the match.