Darwin Quintero turns back clock with "memorable" brace for Houston Dynamo

Quintero also scored in the 33rd minute on a cushioned feed across goal from Corey Baird , who was picked out by Panama international midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla ’s long ball. Both Quintero and Carrasquilla were starting their first match of the 2022 campaign, providing Houston a notable lift.

“I think Darwin had a very good 70 minutes, started getting tired there at the end, so he needed to come off,” Nagamura said. “That’s what is great for our group, that we have players that understand that sometimes they are going to come off the bench, sometimes they are going to start and they are really responding well to that. Darwin gave everything that he had today from the start and as everyone saw, he had a big influence in the score tonight.”