Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Diego Rubio scored his second goal of the season midway through the first half, Mark-Anthony Kaye added his first early in the second and the Colorado Rapids defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

William Yarbrough made four saves to keep his second consecutive clean sheet for Colorado, who are unbeaten in 18 consecutive home regular season matches dating back to early last season.

Lucas Esteves left midway through the second half with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury, after providing the diagonal pass on Rubio's opener.

Kansas City was also forced into an injury substitution, with Peter Vermes sending in Cameron Duke to replace Felipe Hernandez after 26 minutes.