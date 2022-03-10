Recap: Cruz Azul 1, CF Montréal 0

Liga MX side Cruz Azul scored early and cruised to a 1-0 victory in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal tie with CF Montréal at Estadio Azteca Wednesday night.

Cruz Azul broke the ice in the 20th minute when Zorhan Bassong and Joel Waterman had a miscommunication and failed to clear a through ball, leaving Uriel Antuna through on goal. The former LA Galaxy winger took his chance and beat Montréal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, giving his team the early lead.

Outshot 12-0 by halftime, Montréal left for the locker rooms with a one-goal deficit feeling slightly optimistic as the scoreline could have been much worse.

But Cruz Azul continued to press their Canadian counterparts after the break. At the 55th minute, Antuna outpaced Bassong along the left flank before sending a cross to Angel Romero, forcing Breza to deny the Paraguayan's floating header.