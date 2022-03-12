Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1

Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored less than 10 minutes apart in the second half as the Columbus Crew defeated Toronto FC 2-1 at Lower.com Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Crew are now unbeaten through their first three matches of the 2022 MLS season (2W-0L-1D), while TFC continue in search of their first victory of the Bob Bradley era (0W-2L-1D).
Toronto opened the scoring after being awarded a corner kick just before the quarter-hour mark, as Jesus Jimenez headed an Alejandro Pozuelo cross past Eloy Room for his second goal in as many matches.
Zelarayan leveled in the 56th minute with a low, driven effort from outside the box past Alex Bono. Etienne, after having a goal called back because of an offside flag in the first half, scored the winner with 25 minutes remaining, striking a pass from the head of Jonathan Mensah.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Crew needed to erase the memories of a disappointing draw to 10-man San Jose a week prior, and they did just that thanks to goals by Etienne and Zelarayan to make it two wins in two home matches in 2022. Of concern to TFC beyond their latest non-winning result – they are now winless in their last nine matches (0W-5L-4D) dating back to last season – is the health of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. The highly-rated Canadian youngster exited in the 12th minute after suffering an apparent knee injury.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Don't look now, but Derrick Etienne Jr. has a pair of goals through three matches this season. Here's the eventual match-winner, along with a nod to recently-retired former New York Red Bulls teammate Bradley Wright-Phillips on the celebration:
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Etienne Jr. was active offensively for the Crew even before his match-winner. While his first-half goal was reversed on an offside call, he eventually found the net as Columbus shook off a slow start to pick up a second win in the early going.
Next Up
- CLB: Sunday, March 20 at New York Red Bulls | 2:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- TOR: Saturday, March 19 vs. D.C. United | 3:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)