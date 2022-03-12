Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1

Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored less than 10 minutes apart in the second half as the Columbus Crew defeated Toronto FC 2-1 at Lower.com Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Crew are now unbeaten through their first three matches of the 2022 MLS season (2W-0L-1D), while TFC continue in search of their first victory of the Bob Bradley era (0W-2L-1D).

Toronto opened the scoring after being awarded a corner kick just before the quarter-hour mark, as Jesus Jimenez headed an Alejandro Pozuelo cross past Eloy Room for his second goal in as many matches.