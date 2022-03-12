Spoiled for choice: MLS Cup champs NYCFC flex depth against CF Montréal

New York City FC notched their first win of the 2022 MLS season Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 thumping of CF Montréal , and the most impressive feat for the reigning MLS Cup champions may be that neither Maxi Moralez or Taty Castellanos scored.

“It's very important that there are many players that can score goals coming from the midfield and also set plays with central defenders,” head coach Ronny Deila said afterward. “Thiago scored, Talles scored, Santi scored. That's giving confidence to everybody and it makes us more dangerous when we can hurt them in many different areas.”

Talles Magno had an especially strong outing, picking up an assist on Alexander Callens ’ opening volley. The 19-year-old Brazilian then added his first goal at Yankee Stadium, knocking Montréal out of contention with a header. Santiago Rodriguez and Thiago Andrade also scored in the home opener.

Magno admitted that only scoring once last regular season weighed on him, making Saturday's breakout extra sweet. He joined last year from Vasco da Gama for $8 million up front, one of the most expensive transfers in league history.

“I think I just put a lot of pressure on myself more than others on me; sometimes that helps and sometimes that hurts,” Magno said through a translator. “It's hard to score goals and to make assists, but as long as I put in the work and I stay dedicated to my craft, the goals and assists will come. I just keep giving myself more and more confidence as the season progresses.”

Deila has high expectations for his secondary scoring, a byproduct of the City Football Group scouting network and roster sporting director David Lee has amassed in the Bronx. While some MLS teams can be dependent on stars like Moralez and Castellanos, NYCFC boast much more than their big names. A year ago, Castellanos won the Golden Boot presented by Audi.