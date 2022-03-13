Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Darwin Quintero scored in either half, including a go-ahead golazo in the 50th minute, as Houston Dynamo FC defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening for their first win of the 2022 MLS season.
After Lucas Cavallini opened the scoring for the Whitecaps just before the quarter-hour mark, Quintero's first goal came in the 33rd minute. The Colombian forward was left with a simple tap-in after Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal was pulled out of position, and the Dynamo leveled the match at 1-1.
Quintero then made it a double with just under five minutes played in the second half, powering home an AT&T Goal of the Week contender past Hasal from outside the box to make it 2-1.
Vancouver came close to the equalizer with around 20 minutes remaining, but ultimately the scoreline remained where it was following a frantic sequence inside of the Dynamo scoring area.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's the first win of the Paolo Nagamura era for the Dynamo, as they had previously played to a scoreless home draw against Real Salt Lake before a 1-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City. After being held off the scoresheet over their first two matches, they enjoyed a two-goal effort by Darwin Quintero in front of a home crowd. Meanwhile, despite ending their own goalless start to the year, the Whitecaps remain winless on the young campaign. What adjustments will Vanni Sartini make to the team as they visit LAFC next Sunday?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Darwin Quintero got every bit of this golazo to make it a brace for himself in the 50th minute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: There's no question that Darwin Quintero deserves the honors for this one. He'll be key to the Dynamo's efforts all season long.
Next Up
- HOU: Saturday, March 19 vs. Colorado Rapids | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- VAN: Sunday, March 20 at LAFC | 10:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)