Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Darwin Quintero scored in either half, including a go-ahead golazo in the 50th minute, as Houston Dynamo FC defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-1 at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening for their first win of the 2022 MLS season.

After Lucas Cavallini opened the scoring for the Whitecaps just before the quarter-hour mark, Quintero's first goal came in the 33rd minute. The Colombian forward was left with a simple tap-in after Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal was pulled out of position, and the Dynamo leveled the match at 1-1.

Quintero then made it a double with just under five minutes played in the second half, powering home an AT&T Goal of the Week contender past Hasal from outside the box to make it 2-1.